Lending collector nabbed with P408,000 shabu

POLICE arrested a 29-year-old lending collector tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) after he was caught with around 60 grams of shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Calajunan, Mandurriao District around 1 a.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The suspect, identified only by his alias Eiver, was arrested by joint operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement (Icpo-CDEU) Unit, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5-Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDEU), and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Seized from the suspect were 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu with a standard drug price of P408,000, buy-bust money, a black motorcycle without documents and with ignition key, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“I commend everyone for a job well done. Let us continue to pursuing our goal of ending the drug menace in the region. Together let us make Western Visayas a drug-free region,” Ligan said.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)