LGU employee arrested for P2.17M shabu in Oton

A LOCAL government employee tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the illegal drug trade was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) in Barangay Buray, Oton, Iloilo, resulting in the seizure of about 320 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,176,000 at about 3:45 p.m. on March 13, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Scobe, 46, married, a resident of Barangay Buray, Oton, Iloilo, and an employee of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Oton.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation and highlighted the importance of intelligence-driven police work and strong community support in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This successful operation demonstrates the importance of patience, sustained intelligence monitoring, and the invaluable support of our communities in the fight against illegal drugs. Let this serve as a clear message that no one is above the law. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify operations against illegal drug personalities and ensure that those involved will be held accountable,” Ligan said.

He was arrested by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ippo, with the support of the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), following nearly two weeks of intelligence monitoring and information provided by concerned community members.

The anti-drug operation was conducted after authorities monitored the suspect for nearly two weeks. Police said the operation was strengthened by information shared by residents who reported the alleged illegal drug activities in their community.

During the operation, operatives recovered seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 320 grams. The seized illegal drugs have an estimated standard drug price of P2,176,000. Authorities also recovered the marked buy-bust money and several non-drug items believed to be related to the illegal drug transaction.

Police said the suspect was immediately arrested after he allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer who acted as a poseur-buyer during the operation.

The confiscated suspected illegal drugs and other pieces of evidence were brought to the appropriate police office for documentation and proper disposition, while the suspect was placed under police custody pending the filing of criminal charges.

Authorities said the arrested suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ligan also called on the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by providing timely and accurate information that can help authorities dismantle illegal drug networks in Western Visayas.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operatives for the successful operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was classified as a high-value individual (HVI).

“Ginadayaw ko gid ang aton PDEU sa madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra-iligal nga droga kag nagresulta sa pagkadakop sa isa naman ka high-value drug personality sa banwa sang Oton. Isa ini ka pamatuod nga ang inyo mga Ilonggo Cops ang wala untat sa pag-monitor sa mga indibidwal nga nagaduso sang iligal nga droga. Ululupod kita sa aton kampanya agud amligan ang aton probinsya batok sa halit sang iligal nga droga nga makaguba sang puturo sang aton kabataan,” Razalan said.

(I commend our PDEU for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation that resulted in the arrest of another high-value drug personality in Oton town. This is proof that your Ilonggo Cops are constantly monitoring individuals who push illegal drugs. Let's join our campaign to protect our province against the scourge of illegal drugs that can destroy the future of our children.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)