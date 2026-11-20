THE Iloilo City Government's Library sa Merkado has served a total of 674 clients since opening its two library facilities at the Iloilo Central Public Market and Iloilo Terminal Public Market.

Based on records, the library at the Iloilo Central Public Market, which opened in August 2026, has served 615 clients.

Meanwhile, its counterpart at the Iloilo Terminal Public Market, which opened in October 2026, has welcomed 59 clients.

Located on the second floor of the public markets, the libraries provide students, market vendors, and other community members with free and convenient access to books and learning materials for reading, studying, and research.

Available resources include children's books, general reading materials, special collections, government publications, and educational toys.

The second Library sa Merkado was established through a partnership between the Iloilo City Government and the Zonta Club of Iloilo City, Inc., supporting their shared commitment to promoting literacy, education, and empowerment, particularly among women and girls.

The initiative has also attracted visitors from the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, DILG Bicol, and young learners from Iloilo Scholastic Academy, who visited the facilities to learn more about the program and experience its learning environment.

For Mayor Raisa Treñas, the initiative reflects the city's commitment to making education and learning resources more accessible to every Ilonggo, even beyond the traditional classroom.

“We want every Ilonggo to have access to knowledge and opportunities to learn. Our public markets can be more than places of commerce -- they can also be places where dreams are nurtured, minds are developed, and future possibilities begin,” the city mayor said. (PR)