Licensed teacher appointed head of 3ID Public Affairs Office

PHILIPPINE Army Major Ivy Arcangeles, a licensed professional teacher and an 18-year service veteran from Dumarao, Capiz, has been appointed as the new head of the Public Affairs Office for the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID).

Arcangeles’ appointment, effective November 1, 2024, follows her previous role as chief of the Office of the Division Adjutant, which she held from February 2023.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Filamer Christian College in Roxas City, Capiz, in 2004, before pursuing a career in the military.

She completed her Military Officer Course at the Officer Candidate School, Training and Doctrine Command in Capas, Tarlac, in 2007.

Her previous roles include serving as the company commander of the 33rd Civil-Military Operations Company, 3rd CMO Battalion, from July 2020 to September 2022, where she led community outreach efforts and coordination initiatives.

In her new position, Arcangeles will lead public affairs operations for the 3ID, sharing the division's activities, press releases, accomplishments, and public engagements.

Her background in both education and military command equips her to handle the responsibilities of this position, supporting the 3ID's mission through transparent and effective communication.

“Service, commitment, and dedication define my journey, and I look forward to contributing to the 3ID's mission in my new role,” Arcangeles said.

Arcangeles emphasized her commitment to serving and fostering trust and transparency in her role, highlighting her dedication to bridging the Army's efforts with the public.

"Rest assured that we will give information on time, and you could immediately reach up on time in case that needs our immediate response. So hoping and looking forward to a good and harmonious time with you," Arcangeles said.

As head of the 3ID Public Affairs Office, she will be responsible for media relations and ensuring that the division’s work is communicated clearly to the public, enhancing transparency and community ties.

The 3ID comprises three Brigades: 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) based in the town of Dingle, Iloilo; 302nd Infantry (Achiever) based in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental; and 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) based in Camp Gerona, Murcia, Negros Occidental.

The division also has several battalions, including 11th Infantry (Lapu-Lapu), 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em), 15th Infantry (Molave Warrior), 47th Infantry (Katapatan), 61st Infantry (Hunter), 62nd Infantry (Unifier), 79th Infantry (Masaligan), 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya), and 94th Infantry (Mandirigma).

Support units include the 3rd Civil Military Operations Battalion, 3rd Division Training School, 3rd Division Training Unit, and 6th Forward Service Support Unit. (Leo Solinap)