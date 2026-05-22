Ligan relieved as PRO 6 chief; Tuaño named acting regional director

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan has been relieved of his post as regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and reassigned to the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operations, effective May 22, 2026, while Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Torres Tuaño was designated acting regional director of PRO 6.

The reassignment was confirmed in an advisory issued by Police Major Lailyn Sencil, regional public information officer of PRO 6, which stated: “Please be informed that PBGen. Josefino D. Ligan has been relieved from PRO 6 and reassigned to the Directorate for Operations as deputy director, while PBGen. Randulf T. Tuano has been designated as acting regional director of PRO 6, effective today, May 22, 2026.”

The movement order stemmed from special orders dated May 20, which were approved on the directive of Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Under the order, Ligan will serve as deputy director of the Directorate for Operations, while Tuano, a member of Philippine National Police Academy Class 1995 and outgoing PNP spokesperson, will take over leadership of PRO 6.

The document was signed by Lieutenant General Neri Vincent D. Ignacio, chief of the Directorial Staff, and certified by Brig. Gen. Jaysen Guzman, acting director for Personnel and Records Management.

Earlier reports of Ligan’s impending relief circulated before official confirmation from PRO 6.

Ligan served as the top police official in Western Visayas during several high-profile anti-criminality and anti-illegal drug operations conducted by units under PRO 6.

Tuano previously served as PNP spokesperson before his designation as acting regional director of PRO 6.

The reassignment of senior police officials takes effect May 22, 2026. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)