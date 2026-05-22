Ligan thanks stakeholders following PRO 6 exit

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, outgoing regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), acknowledged local government units, partner agencies, media organizations, stakeholders, and police personnel in the region following his reassignment to the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operations.

Ligan said support from various sectors contributed to the implementation of programs and initiatives of PRO 6 during his tenure.

“To the people of Western Visayas, our local government units, media partners, stakeholders, and partner agencies, thank you for supporting our initiatives,” Ligan said.

He said the accomplishments of PRO 6 were the result of “collective effort” and cooperation among stakeholders.

Ligan also recognized the service of PRO 6 personnel under his leadership.

“To my PRO 6 team, my heartfelt gratitude and sincerest appreciation. My journey with you has been meaningful because of your dedication and support,” he said.

He urged personnel to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

“As I move forward, I ask that you extend the same trust, support, and commitment to your incoming regional director,” he said.

Ligan was reassigned as deputy director of the PNP Directorate for Operations, effective May 22, 2026. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)