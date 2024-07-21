23 Western Visayas cooperatives receive P50,000 in assistance

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go distributed P1.15 million in financial assistance to 23 cooperatives in Western Visayas on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The program, known as "Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba," aims to support the development of cooperatives in the region.

Each beneficiary cooperative received P50,000, which they can utilize for various projects to strengthen their organizations.

"Yan po ang aking sinumpaang tulong sa inyo. Kahit saan sulok kayo ng Pilipinas pupuntahan ko kayo. Makatulong sa inyo at ilapit ang serbisyo ng gubierno sa inyo. Salamat sa inyong tiwala sa akin," Go said.

(That's my sworn help to you. No matter where you are in the Philippines, I will go to you. Help you and bring government services closer to you. Thank you for your trust in me.)

Go personally attended the distribution event held at Gaisano Mall in La Paz, District, Iloilo City around 4:30 p.m.

He was joined by Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Undersecretary Joseph B. Encabo, Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda, CDA-Western Visayas Regional Director Antonio Escobar, actor Philip Salvador and others.

The 23 cooperatives receiving assistance come from various sectors throughout Western Visayas.

The breakdown is as follows:

* Aklan - 4 cooperatives

* Antique - 3 cooperatives

* Capiz - 4 cooperatives

* Guimaras - 2 cooperatives

* Iloilo - 6 cooperatives

* Negros Occidental - 4 cooperatives

Go also give groceries to the members of the cooperative at Gaisano Mall in La Paz District.

Financial aid is expected to positively impact beneficiary cooperatives by funding various initiatives that will contribute to their growth and development Go stated.

The event showcases Go's office and the CDA's partnership to support Western Visayas cooperatives, demonstrating their commitment to economic development in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)