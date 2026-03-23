3rd Infantry Division confirms fall of high-ranking NPA in Negros clash

TROOPS of the 47th Infantry Battalion under the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) neutralized three high-ranking remnants of the New People's Army (NPA) during an encounter at Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, March 21, 2026.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID based in Camp Peralta, Jamindan, Capiz, said the operation resulted in the neutralization of key leaders linked to killings in Negros.

“Justice has prevailed with the neutralization of these high-ranking CTG remnants who were behind the brutal killings of civilians in Negros. The Army, in close coordination with other security forces, will continue to relentlessly pursue the remaining communist terrorists who persist in committing crimes against our people. While we stand firm in our resolve to eradicate their violent ways, our call remains unwavering: lay down your arms, renounce violence, and embrace the path of peace, reconciliation, and healing through the government’s E-Clip and Amnesty Program,” Samson said.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Ritchie Verano, 26, vice commander of the Regional Striking Force (RSF); Milky Sampini, 27, finance and logistics officer of RSF; and Joedil Balsimo, 25, squad leader of RSF.

The encounter involved remnants of the dismantled South West Front and the RSF operating under Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros. Military officials said the three were high-ranking personalities involved in insurgency-related activities on Negros Island.

Authorities brought the remains to Sola Gracia Funeral Homes in Kabankalan City for documentation and coordination with their families.

The 3ID said the operation forms part of intensified security efforts to dismantle remaining elements in Western Visayas and Negros Island involved in violence against civilians.

Military officials reiterated their call for insurgents to surrender and avail themselves of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and Amnesty Program. These programs provide assistance for reintegration into mainstream society.

The Army emphasized that sustained coordination with other security forces remains key in addressing insurgency threats while promoting stability in affected communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)