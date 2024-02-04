4 arrested in Jaro, City Proper; P836,400 shabu seized

AUTHORITIES successfully apprehended four suspects and a known carnapper in a series of operations in Iloilo City.

On February 3, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., police arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) involved in the illegal drug trade in Barangay Tacas, Jaro, Iloilo City.

The suspects, aliased Atong, Imong and Kisa, were also apprehended. The raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 100 grams of alleged shabu, valued at P680,000, and a fourth suspect, Batty, remains at large.

The Iloilo City Police Station 3 (ICPS 3) caught the suspects selling an undercover officer a heat-sealed plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance they thought was shabu in exchange for buy-bust money.

Police discovered P5,000 in buy-bust money, a marked P100 bill, six heat-sealed bags, and a knotted plastic sachet containing shabu during a crime. Items not related to drugs were also taken during the raid.

On February 2, 2024, at 6:50 p.m., an anti-illegal drug operation caught a 42-year-old street-level individual (SLI) in Barangay Zamora-Melliza in the City Proper.

The suspect was involved in the "Tokhang" police operation and was on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) watchlist, a joint effort between Iloilo City Police Station 1 (ICPS 1) lead unit, ICMFC, and PDEG.

The suspect, known by the alias Reniel, was apprehended after selling a suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

Authorities recovered around 23 grams of a substance suspected to be shabu, with a street value estimated at P156,400 along with other things that were not drugs.

Reniel was released following a plea bargaining agreement but is now back in police custody for further legal proceedings.

At the same time, on February 2, 2024, the Iloilo City Police Station 5 (ICPS 5) Tracker Team caught known by the alias Rostum, 30 years old and wanted for carnapping in Barangay Onate De Leon in the Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

At 6:25 p.m., an arrest was made under Criminal Case No. 51-24 by Judge Regina Centenera Galang-Guarin, presiding of RTC6, Branch 30, Iloilo City.

The court has issued bail of P300,000 and the suspect is currently at ICPS 5 in Mandurriao until booked and then taken to court.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor praised the police for their work in these operations and stressed how important it is for them to keep the people safe.

"I commend the swift and efficient action taken by the operating unit in apprehending said wanted person. Our commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of our communities remains steadfast," Villaflor said. (SunStar Philippines)