Cops seize P680,000 worth of suspected shabu in Estancia, Iloilo buy-bust

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Special Operations Group (Ippo-PDEU-SOG), along with the Estancia Municipal Police Station's (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), successfully apprehended two individuals and seized P680,000 worth of suspected shabu on June 27, 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Roy, a 38-year-old laborer residing in Barangay Gogo, Estancia, Iloilo, and alias Em-Em, a 34-year-old single resident of Barangay Guzman Jesena, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City. Both are classified as high-value individuals (HVI).

Confiscated evidence includes more than or less 100 grams of suspected shabu and other non-drug items, with details not specified.

Roy and Em-Em are currently under police custody and will face legal proceedings for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Officer-in-Charge of the Ippo, commended the law enforcement units involved in the operation.

“The arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs represent a major setback to the drug trade in both the province and the region. This operation, along with other recent successful efforts, highlights the unwavering dedication of your Ilonggo cops and other law enforcement units to eliminate illicit substances and criminal activities from our community,” Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)