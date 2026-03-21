Drug suspects nabbed, P408,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 under the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) and seized 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 in a buy-bust operation in Zone 2, Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City at 6:35 a.m. March 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the operatives for the anti-drug operation.

“I commend the ICPS 2 operatives for the conduct of the operation. Let us continue to remain vigilant and strengthen our connection with the community as we work together toward a drug-free environment,” Ligan said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Moros, 60, listed in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac), and alias Jeth, 46. Both are residents of La Paz District.

The operation yielded 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The suspects are under the custody of ICPS 2 and face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)