DSWD provides P1M aid for Mount Kanlaon response operations

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-Western Visayas distributed a total of P983,252 worth of food and non-food items to families affected by the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island.

As of June 5, 2024, DSWD has assisted 572 families or 1,985 individuals.

La Castellana in Negros Occidental received the most aid, with 242 families (985 individuals) receiving assistance.

The breakdown of the distributed aid is as follows:

* Bago City, Negros Occidental: P127,680

* La Carlota City, Negros Occidental: P301,735

* Pontevedra, Negros Occidental: P79,135

* La Castellana, Negros Occidental: P474,702

At the time of reporting, 270 families (1,725 individuals) remain inside evacuation centers, while 40 displaced families (152 individuals) are staying with relatives and friends.

DSWD's Field Office-Western Visayas is closely monitoring the evacuation centers in La Castellana and La Carlota City.

Local government units (LGUs) have also provided significant assistance, totaling P1 million.

This amount is broken down as follows:

* Bago City: P107,250

* La Carlota City: P341,590

* Pontevedra: P162,190

* La Castellana: P429,845.85 (with the bulk coming from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental)

In La Carlota City, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) have provided an additional P49,700 worth of aid.

To ensure a smooth and coordinated response, DSWD conducted a crash course on Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) for members of the Quick Response Team and LGU representatives.

Additionally, a Mobile Command Center was deployed to La Castellana to facilitate faster reporting and disaster response efforts for internally displaced persons in evacuation centers.

The MCC is equipped with advanced satellite internet, laptops, mobile printers, scanners, cameras, powerbanks, and 5KVA generators to provide power supply and internet connection to disaster-affected communities.

Lawyer Carmelo Nochete, regional director of the DSWD Field Office-Western Visayas, said the agency is continuously assisting families affected by the eruption of Mount Kanlaon

"Along with our counterpart in Negros Oriental under DSWD Field Office VII and the Local Government Units, we wand that the facilies are safe and are provided with their basic necessities," Nochete said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)