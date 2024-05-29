Iloilo City residents rejoice as Metro Pacific Iloilo Water supply improves

METRO Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) customers in Iloilo City and nearby areas are experiencing relief from water supply issues due to continuous rains, which have significantly improved water levels in bulk water providers' surface sources.

The primary source of water for Metro Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Corp., one of MPIW's bulk water suppliers, is the Maasin Dam.

The dam's water level has risen from 93.62 meters to 94.79 meters, translating to a daily water supply of nearly 80 million liters per day (MLD). This increase surpasses the usual water demand of MPIW customers, according to Angelo David Berba, Chief Operating Officer.

The ongoing rains offer a welcome respite after the challenges brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

The dry spell resulted in reduced water availability, forcing MPIW to implement an alternate-day water supply schedule.

With El Niño weakening and more rains expected by June 2024, the water supply situation is expected to improve further.

Effective on May 29, 2024, MPIW is implementing network adjustments to ensure a balanced distribution of the increased water supply across its service areas.

This will put an end to the alternate-day water supply schedule, transitioning to a new plan with daily water access for specific periods.

"We are happy to announce that a new water supply schedule will be implemented, particularly benefiting Iloilo City," Berba added. "The details of this schedule will be officially announced tomorrow, May 30, 2024."

MPIW acknowledges that some areas may still experience low water pressure due to pipeline conditions, elevation, and location, but assures customers they are working on improving and calibrating their distribution network for fair water distribution. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)