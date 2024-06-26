Iloilo's top wanted person arrested in Janiuay

THE Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 603rd Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB)-Western Visayas, successfully apprehended the most wanted person in Iloilo Province on June 25, 2024.

The arrested suspect, identified by his alias Boy-Boy, is a 28-year-old laborer residing in Barangay Yabon, Janiuay, Iloilo.

He was facing murder charges and had been evading arrest since 2023. The court has issued a warrant of arrest with no bail recommended.

Iloilo Provicial Police Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan has commended the officers involved in the apprehension.

"I commend the exemplary efforts of the Janiuay Municipal Police Station and the 603rd Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6, in the successful apprehension of the No. 1 most wanted person in the province," Razalan said.

Razalan emphasized the police's commitment to public safety and bringing fugitives to justice.

"We will continue our relentless pursuit of all fugitives to ensure that safety, peace and order prevail. This arrest brings much-needed relief to the victims and their families, reaffirming our dedication to serving and protecting the public," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)