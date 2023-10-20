Ilonggo caregiver killed in Israel-Hamas conflict identified

A CAREGIVER from Barangay Burak, Maasin town, Iloilo was confirmed to be the fourth Filipino casualty in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Mary Grace Prodigo-Cabrera, 45, is believed to have been abducted following the Hamas attack on Israel and was reported missing on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) and the Philippine Embassy in Israel verified the death of Cabrera.

On October 19, 2023, the family in Maasin town received a distressing call from Arnaldo "Arnell" Ignacio, the head of Owwa, delivering bad news.

Cabrera had previously worked in Hong Kong before going to Israel and had a husband who is working in Pampanga.

"We are ready to give assistance to the family," Defensor said, saying he would visit the family in Maasin.

Cabrera has a child and seven siblings.

Mary June Prodigo, Cabera's youngest sibling, expressed her deep sadness on Facebook, reminiscing about their cherished friendship and shared dreams.

"No words can explain the pain I feel right now...I lost my sister / best friend..I thought babalik kapa..babalikan mo pa ako.. I'm not ready..madami pa sana tayong gustong gawin..madami ka pa gustong ituro saakin.. Now nawala na lahat....all the happy memories mapapalitan na ng pain," Prodigo said.

"Ngayun alam ko na but lagi kng ngmamadali.. Lagi ka parang nauubusan ng oras.. Ang gusto mo naka plan at organize lahat.. Bakit ganito naman ang exit mo sa mundo? Sana tinulungan kita ng nghingi ka ng tulong..sorry wala akung nagawa na kapatid mo." she added.

Despite the pain, Prodigo vowed to honor her sister's memory.

"Ma miss kita..hindi ko alam kung kakayanin ko...pero gagawin ko para sayo..para sa family natin.. Sa other side mo nalang ako ipagluto uli, iinum ng breezer, mamasyal at magkukulitan.. Ipag patuloy ko kung ano plans natin..lagi mukong eh guide.. Mahal na mahal kita kapatid ko..hanggang sa muli nating pagkikita [sic],” Prodigo said.

Defensor said there are 207 overseas Filipino workers from Iloilo province in Israel, including Cabrera; 143 of them are safe.

Cabrera was the second victim from Western Visayas, following another casualty of the conflicts, Loreta Alacre of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>