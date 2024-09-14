Joint forces respond to storm, Mount Kanlaon threat in Negros

IN A swift response to the threat of Tropical Storm "Bebinca" and increased activity at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island, joint forces from the military, police, and local government evacuated 30 families in La Castellana, Negros Occidental on September 12, 2024.

Our joint effort demonstrates the strong collaboration and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Negrenses. The evacuation operation is ongoing, and we are closely monitoring the situation to provide further assistance as needed,” said Major General Marion R. Sison, Commander, 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army.

Troops from the 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion's Charlie Company, led by 1st Lieutenant Hope Kim L. Barquilla, collaborated with Police Major Rhojn Darrel Nigos, Chief of Police of La Castellana Municipal Police Station (MPS), and Barangay Captain Joselito Martinez of Barangay Biak na Bato, La Castellana, to transport the families to a secure Barangay Covered Court in Barangay Biak na Bato.

The evacuation served as a preventative measure against potential hazards from the storm, which brought heavy rains and strong winds, and the heightened seismic activity at Mount Kanlaon, as evidenced by increased sulfur dioxide emissions.

The 3ID, through its 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigade based in Camp Major Nelson Gerona in Murcia, Negros Occidental, has activated and mobilized Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) to ensure the safety of affected communities.

"We are working together to ensure the safety of our people, and we are prepared to respond to any emergency situation and provide support to those affected by the storm and volcanic activity. This effort is part of our strong commitment to protecting the people during times of crisis," Sison added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)