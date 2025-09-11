Most wanted person in Iloilo arrested in joint police operation

A 49-YEAR-OLD farmer, who ranked 10th in the most wanted list of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), was arrested in a joint police operation in Barangay Buga, Leon, Iloilo at 6:45 p.m. on September 9, 2025.

Alias Dio, a resident of Barangay Morubuan, Cabatuan, Iloilo, is facing three existing warrants of arrest.

The arrest was carried out by combined teams from the Cabatuan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Leon MPS, and the 1st Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC).

Authorities confirmed that the warrants were issued for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with no bail recommended; attempted murder, with bail set at P120,000; and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, with bail set at P80,000.

Police Captain Aileen Lacrite, chief of the Cabatuan MPS, said the arrest was the result of close coordination among police units under the Ippo.

“This arrest highlights the dedicated resolve of the Philippine National Police to bring law violators to justice and the strong coordination and collaboration among different police units under Iloilo Police Provincial Office in looking for the remaining wanted persons,” Lacrite said.

The suspect is currently under police custody while awaiting turnover to the court concerned. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)