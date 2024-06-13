Navy ship delivers aid to Negros Occidental families affected by Kanlaon eruption

IN A relief effort for families affected by the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Tausog departed from the Philippine Ports Authority on June 12, 2024, carrying vital humanitarian aid.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Western Visayas is facilitating a mission with essential supplies including a mobile water filtration plant, a truck carrying 456 hygiene kits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and 100 camping tents.

"The BRP Tausog is expected to arrive in Negros Occidental later today, delivering much-needed aid to families impacted by the eruption," Raul Fernandez, OCD director, said.

Initial relief goods have already been distributed to affected areas.

The OCD Central Office has deployed a mobile filtration truck and a rapid deployment team to La Castellana, Negros Occidental, demonstrating their ongoing support for affected communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)