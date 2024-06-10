P1M worth of shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust operation

IN AN anti-illegal drug operation conducted, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 arrested a high-value individual (HVI) included in the drug watchlist of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) on June 9, 2024.

The suspect, identified as alias Jiji, 39, a resident of Barangay Rizal Pala-Pala 2, City Proper District, Iloilo City, was apprehended during a buy-bust operation in the same barangay.

Authorities confiscated a total of 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,020,000.

The operation also yielded P15,000.00 in buy-bust money.

The confiscated illegal drugs consist of one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet, eleven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, and two knot-tied plastic containers containing substance believed to be shabu.

Operatives led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, OIC of ICPS1, carried out the sting operation which resulted in the arrest of the suspect. Two body-worn cameras documented the entire police operation.

Currently, Jiji is detained at the ICPS1 custodial facility.

The lead unit in the operation was ICPS1, with support from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU), City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Swat Team, and Highway Patrol Group (HPG)- Western Visayas.

Iloilo City Police Office Director Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica praised the operatives for a successful operation.

"Icpo has been consistent in its relentless campaign against Illegal Drugs and all forms of criminality.By addressing the problems in illegal Drugs, we already prevented the commission of crimes as many are committed due to the use of it," Coronica said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)