P884,000 shabu seized, HVI arrested in Iloilo

Leo Solinap

ILOILO CITY (February 22, 2024). —

A JOINT operation involving the Iloilo Provincial Police Office Police Drug Enforcement Unit (IPPO-PDEU) and Passi City Police Station led to the arrest of a high-value drug suspect (HVI) and the confiscation of approximately P884,000 worth of suspected shabu on February 22, 2024.

A drug buy-bust operation took place in Barangay Punong, Passi City, Iloilo at 7:05 a.m.

The suspect identified as alias Adam, a 38-year-old driver from San Enrique, Iloilo, is now in the custody of Passi City Police Station.

Police seized around 130 grams of suspected shabu during an operation. Street value is estimated to be around P884,000.

Authorities confiscated 18 sachets believed to contain shabu, along with buy-bust money and other items suggesting involvement in illegal drug trade activities.

The suspect is facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized drugs will be sent to the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-Western Visayas for laboratory examination to provide additional evidence in the case against the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, praised the teamwork of the operating units in their efforts to combat the drug problem in the region.

"I applaud the operating units' concerted efforts and unshakable determination to combat the drug scourge in the region. This operation displays the PNP's dedication to the safety and well-being of the people of Westen Visayas," Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)