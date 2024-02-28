PA thwarts terrorist attack by NPA in Panay clash

THE Philippine Army in Panay prevented a planned terrorist attack by the Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) group on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, resulting in a clash that left three people dead.

Acting on intelligence provided by residents, the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion launched a focused military operation (FMO) in the area near Barangays Lomboyan and Torocadan, San Joaquin, Iloilo. The operation aimed to preempt the CNT's attack and dismantle their camp.

At 3:20 a.m., CNTs engaged in a 20-minute firefight with approaching troops, resulting in the enemy retreating eastwards and leaving three unidentified NPAs and their belongings behind.

The encounter area is between the 61IB and the Southern Panay Front, Komiteng Rehiyon -Panay (SPF KR-Panay), under Nahum Camariosa alias Bebong.

The troops advancing successfully cleared an enemy encampment, which was approximately 20 CNT covering an area of 15,000 square meters.

Bloodstains in the CNTs' withdrawal routes indicated severe wounds among members.

Authorities found three unidentified NPA remains, five high-powered firearms, three ammunition bandoleers, one commercial radio, and nine backpacks containing personal belongings after clearing the enemy camp.

On February 24, 61IB received reports of armed men from the CNTs from SPF KR-Panay sighted in Hamtic, Antique and San Joaquin, Iloilo.

Since then, more than 30 fully armed CNTs have been reported in the hinterlands of Barangay Torocadan, San Joaquin, Iloilo suspected of planning a terrorist activity.

Brigadier General Michael Samson, brigade commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army, commended the cooperation between residents and government agencies, highlighting the importance of this collaboration in maintaining peace and order in the region.

Samson urged the remaining CNT members to abandon their violent past and reintegrate into society. He said the full force of the law will be pursued against those who persist in rebellion.

“This operation serves as a warning to the remaining members of the CNTs that still espouse violence to pursue an unwanted cause. That it is never too late to choose the path of peace and go back to the folds of the law and be with their families and loved ones. The government welcomes them to go back to the mainstream of society, otherwise the long arms of the law will eventually catch up on these NPA rebels,” Samson said. (SunStar Philippines)