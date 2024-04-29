PDEA-Western Visayas to lead destruction of confiscated drugs in Iloilo City

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Western Visayas, under Director Melvin Suarez Estoque, will spearhead the destruction of dangerous drugs on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 2 p.m.

The ceremony for drug destruction will be held at Barangay Calajunan Dumpsite in Iloilo City, as mandated by Section 21(4) of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The process involves the disposal of confiscated drug evidence from past successful anti-drug operations conducted by PDEA.

The drugs slated for destruction include not only those seized by PDEA but also controlled substances surrendered by other law enforcement agencies, with court orders authorizing their disposal.

The destruction ceremony will be overseen by key PDEA officials and representatives from various organizations, including:

* PNP Regional Crime Laboratory Office-Western Visayas

* Other law enforcement agencies

* Department of Justice

* Members of the Judiciary

* Public Attorney's Office (PAO)

* Civil Society Groups

* Elected officials

* Media Practitioners

The dangerous drugs will be destroyed through a process called thermal decomposition.

This method ensures the complete breakdown of the substances at high temperatures, reaching 1,000 degrees centigrade. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)