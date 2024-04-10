Police apprehend 10 suspects, seize P3.5 million worth of suspected shabu

IN A series of successful anti-illegal drug operations conducted from April 8 to 9, 2024, Iloilo, Iloilo City, and Roxas City police apprehended ten individuals and seized a combined total of approximately 518 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P3,522,400.

In Estancia, Iloilo, on April 9, 2024, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas, together with other police units, conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Alias Lester, a high-value individual (HVI), along with alias Joeffry and alias Salmar, classified as street-level individuals (SLI), were apprehended.

Police confiscated approximately 225 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P1,530,000 from them.

Iloilo City Police Stations (ICPS) 2, 4, and 5 also conducted separate operations that yielded positive results.

ICPS 5 arrested alias Alfred, a HVI, in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao District, on April 8.

They seized 53 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P360,400.

On the same day on April 8, ICPS 4 apprehended alias Jandee and alias Crispin in Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The two individuals, classified as SLI offenders, were found in possession of 15 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately P102,000.

In another operation conducted in the early morning hours of April 9, ICPS 2 arrested alias Rex, an HVI, in Barangay Ticud, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Police seized 60 grams of suspected shabu, an estimated value of P408,000, and a shotgun from his possession.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office also conducted a successful anti-drug operation in Barangay Lawaan, Roxas City, on April 8.

They arrested three individuals, alias Negro, alias Rogelio, and alias Aira, and confiscated approximately 165 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P1,122,000.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the Iloilo, Iloilo City, and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (Cppo) for their successful operations.

He emphasized the continuing efforts to eradicate illegal drugs:

“Ipagpatuloy at paigtingin pa natin ang ating kampanya kontra sa illegal na droga. Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t may mga tao pang tumatangkilik nito,” Wanky said.

(Let's continue and intensify our campaign against illegal drugs. We will not stop as long as there are people enjoying it.)

All arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)