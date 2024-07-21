Police Colonel Razalan lauds community support for police success in Iloilo

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), led by Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, has achieved significant milestones in its first three months as Ippo chief from April 19 to July 19, 2024.

Razalan expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the "Ilonggo Cops" and his gratitude to the Iloilo community for their support.

He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to achieve lasting peace and stability across the province.

"We have achieved these milestones because of your unwavering trust and cooperation. I appeal to everyone to continue supporting us as we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring your safety and well-being," Razalan said.

Here's a breakdown of Ippo's accomplishments:

Anti-Drug Operations:

* 113 operations conducted

* 145 drug traffickers arrested, including 26 high-value individuals

* 3,802.085 grams of illegal drugs (shabu) confiscated with a value of P25,854,176.20

Manhunt Operations:

* 315 warrants of arrest served

* 317 fugitives apprehended, including 62 most wanted persons

Anti-Illegal Fishing: (conducted jointly with Provincial and Municipal Bantay Dagat Task Forces)

* 93 operations conducted

* 240 illegal fishers apprehended

* 11 fishing boats impounded

* Approximately P405,000 worth of fish confiscated

Anti-Illegal Quarrying:

* 98 enforcements of the provincial ordinance

* 103 violators apprehended

* Delivery trucks impounded

Anti-Illegal Gambling:

* 34 operations conducted

* 70 individuals arrested

* P41,014 bet money confiscated

Loose Firearms:

* 174 loose firearms recovered (125 surrendered by gun owners, 17 with expired documents deposited for safekeeping, and 32 confiscated from police operations)

* 33 individuals arrested

"Together, we shall realize our vision of a safer, more secure, drug-free, and progressive Iloilo Province," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)