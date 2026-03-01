Police seize P1.02M shabu in Iloilo City raid

POLICE arrested a high-value drug suspect and seized 150 grams of shabu worth P1.02 million during a search warrant operation in Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City at 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2026.

Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) operatives in Western Visayas implemented the warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165. Branch 39 of the Regional Trial Court in Iloilo City issued the warrant on February 27, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Jordan, 53, a jobless resident of Barangay San Juan. Jordan is a high-value individual on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council watchlist.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating units. Ligan said the arrest underscores the National Government's intensified anti-drug efforts in the region.

"This accomplishment highlights our intensified campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We remain relentless in going after high-value individuals who continue to endanger our communities," Ligan said.

"Let this serve as a stern warning that the PRO 6 will persist in its aggressive and intelligence-driven operations to ensure safer and drug-free communities," he said.

Operatives seized 30 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, a digital weighing scale, and drug paraphernalia.

The RPDEU led the operation with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), Iloilo City Police Station 4, the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), and the Iloilo City Intelligence Unit (CIU).

The suspect remains under police custody pending the filing of charges for violation of RA 9165. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)