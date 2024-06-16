PRO-Western Visayas arrest 262 violators in week-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas apprehended 262 individuals in a week-long operation conducted from June 1 to June 7, 2024, according to a recent report on June 16, 2024.

According to the June 15, 2024 report, the arrests targeted various violations across the region:

1. Wanted persons: 89 arrests

2. Illegal gambling: 69 arrests

3. Illegal drugs: 55 arrests

4. Illegal fishing: 34 arrests

5. Loose firearms: 10 arrests

6. Illegal logging: Five arrests

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of various police units in the region for their commitment to enforcing the law within their jurisdictions.

"My heartfelt congratulations for your unwavering effort and focus in our campaign against criminality here in Western Visayas," Wanky said.

The regional director urges to maintain strict security measures and intensify operations against all forms of illegal activities.

"Our dream is to have safe streets any time of the day and night, where people can sleep soundly. We can achieve this through a strong partnership between the police, the community, and local government units," Wankly added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)