PRO-Western Visayas deploys forces for safe school opening

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) – Western Visayas has implemented heightened security measures in preparation for the opening of face-to-face classes on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO- Western Visayas, has instructed all provincial, municipal and city police offices to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, and school personnel during the school year's start.

"I already gave instruction to all unit commanders to ensure that everyone is safe and the start of classes be peaceful. Law enforcement operations will be intensified to prevent the occurrence of crime and to prevent the lawless elements from launching their evil plans," Wanky said.

To provide maximum security, PRO-Western Visayas will deploy police personnel to strategic areas such as schools, terminals, transportation hubs, and major thoroughfares.

Mobile and foot patrols, as well as detective patrols, will be conducted in identified hotspots.

Close coordination with local government units (LGUs) and school authorities has been established.

Traffic management units from LGUs will assist the police in managing traffic congestion, ensuring smooth transportation for students and commuters.

Barangay officials, tanods or barangay police officers, and other community volunteers will also be tapped to help maintain peace and order in their respective areas.

Wanky emphasized the importance of collaboration between the police and the community.

"They are our active partners and surely we can accomplish more as we collaborate with them. Rest assured that your police in the region will be proactive to ensure that the opening of classes is orderly and peaceful," Wanky said.

The police official urged the public to plan their travel routes carefully to avoid traffic congestion and to be vigilant about their surroundings to prevent crime. They also encouraged parents, students, and the general public to be vigilant. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)