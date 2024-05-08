PRO-Western Visayas' intensive operation yields 363 firearms and 46 explosives seized in April

IN A successful campaign against loose firearms, units under the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas implemented 17 search warrants throughout Western Visayas in April 2024.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals and the confiscation of 22 firearms and one explosive device.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) applied and implemented seven search warrants, while Capiz Police Provincial Office (Cppo) had four, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) had two, and Antique Police Provincial Office (Appo), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), and Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Western Visayas each had one.

In addition to the raids, the extensive operation resulted in the recovery of a significant number of firearms and explosives.

A total of 363 firearms and 46 explosives were successfully seized throughout the month-long campaign.

A total of 295 firearms and 45 explosives were willingly surrendered or deposited, thanks to a more lenient approach. This resulted in the apprehension of 61 individuals through the "soft hand approach."

Law enforcement officials seized the remaining 68 firearms and one explosive through a series of targeted operations, employing a strict and decisive approach known as the "iron hand approach."

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the involved units and personnel for their outstanding performance in the campaign.

"These accomplishments reflect your unwavering dedication towards your work. Paigtingin pa ninyo ang pagmonitor sa mga indibidwal na may mga hindi lisensyadong baril at sila ang isusunod na subject ng ating aplikasyon ng search warrant,” Wanky said.

(You will intensify the monitoring of individuals with unlicensed firearms and they will be the subject of our search warrant application.)

The PRO-Western Visayas' campaign highlights the ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms in Western Visayas and ensure public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)