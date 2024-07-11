PRO-Western Visayas launches clearance hub

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas launched the National Police Clearance Satellite Hub at Robinsons Place in Roxas City on July 10, 2024.

This initiative aims to provide a more accessible and reliable system for residents of Roxas City and nearby Capiz municipalities to obtain National Police Clearances.

In his speech, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Robinsons Roxas and the Roxas City Local Government Unit (LGU) for their strong collaboration and support in enhancing police services for the Capiz community and the general public.

"This partnership between the LGU, stakeholders, and the PNP creates new opportunities for all of us to achieve the development we've envisioned for years," Wanky said.

The National Police Clearance Satellite Hub is now operational at Level 2 of the Lingkod Pinoy Center within Robinsons Place, Barangay Lawaan in Roxas City.

Residents can conveniently visit this location to apply for and receive their National Police Clearances.

"Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) is very much thankful for giving us another milieu to better serve the community. At the same, giving our police force a channel to be felt in the community even more," he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)