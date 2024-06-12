PRO-Western Visayas nets P8.1 Million worth of shabu in day-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas seized roughly 1,194 grams of shabu valued at P8.1 million during a series of anti-illegal drug operations conducted across the region from June 11 to 12, 2024.

This successful one-day campaign resulted in 13 operations conducted regionwide and the arrest of 23 individuals.

Among the participating units, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) confiscated the highest amount of shabu, at approximately 724 grams, with an estimated street value of P4.9 million.

Here is the regional breakdown of arrests sorted from highest to lowest:

* Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) - Western Visayas - Nine

* Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - Six

* Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) - Four

* Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - One

* Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) - One

* Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - One

* Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - One

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO in Western Visayas, underscored the crucial role of community participation and alertness in the fight against illegal drugs.

"One of the factors of success of your operations is the dedication, hard work and commitment of our personnel. With this, I commend everyone involved," Wanky said.

Despite our accomplishments, Wanky said he must continue to search for individuals involved in illegal trade and aim to put them behind bars to ensure a safer street.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to illegal drugs to the nearest police station or through the PNP hotline numbers. The cooperation between the police and the community is vital in our sustained effort,” Wanky concluded. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)