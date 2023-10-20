USAid demonstrates commitment to adolescent reproductive health in Iloilo City

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAid) has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to providing quality reproductive health care to adolescents and youth in Iloilo City on October 17, 2023.

USAid Office of Health Director Andrea Halverson attended the kick-off co-development workshop for a newly awarded subgrant on adolescent reproductive health (ARH) in Iloilo City.

"Through our newly awarded sub-grantee, Team Dugong Bughaw, we will continue to collaborate closely with LGUs and private partners to empower local providers, community volunteers, and amplify the voices of women, girls, and LGBTQIA+ youth," Halverson said.

Team Dugong Bughaw is a local youth organization in Iloilo City.

Halverson also addressed the 5,000-strong members of the Integrated Midwives Association of the Philippines (IMAP) during its national conference in Iloilo City.

“We are actively shaping the future right now. This national conference is a milestone in identifying ways to further improve our approaches on reproductive health and improve the quality of care,” Halverson said

IMAP, an organization focused on reproductive health, has been supported by USAid since 2014, focusing on public-private partnerships to enhance its internal organization and improve the skills of midwives. This collaboration has led to IMAP becoming an accredited training institution for the Department of Health.

“As we gather today to celebrate IMAP’s achievements, it is crucial to recognize midwives’ indispensable role. Midwives are the unsung heroes, instrumental in bringing the Philippines health agenda to life, bridging the gaps in healthcare access and making quality services available to all, even in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” Halverson added.

USAid has provided crucial support to the Iloilo Provincial Government in implementing family planning and ARH programs, serving nearly 170,000 clients. The organization secured accreditation for 35 health facilities, registering over 100,000 individuals with quality healthcare under the Konsulta primary care benefit package. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>