Western Visayas police seize 375 firearms, 65 explosives in August operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas intensified its efforts to address the proliferation of loose firearms and explosives in the region, resulting in the seizure of 375 assorted firearms and 65 explosives in August 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the continued efforts of all units in addressing the loose firearms issue.

"Your collective effort in this campaign are commendable. Your actions are great factors in preventing the commission of crime with the use of firearms. Continue your endeavors to account the remaining loose firearms either through law enforcement operation or encourage the holders/owners to deposit or surrender their firearm to nearest police unit,” Wanky said.

The operation also led to the arrest of 63 individuals. Law enforcement operations confiscated 84 of the seized firearms, while 291 individuals surrendered or abandoned them.

Breakdown of Firearms Seized and Arrest:

* Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo): 118 firearms seized and 23 individuals arrested.

* Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 72 firearms seized and 10 individuals arrested.

* Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): 55 firearms seized and three individuals arrested.

* Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO): 31 firearms seized and 11 individuals arrested.

* Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) Western Visayas: 36 firearms Seized and arrested two individuals.

* Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo): 26 firearms seized and four individuals arrested.

* Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): Nine firearms seized and four individuals arrested.

* Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): 12 firearms seized and two individuals arrested.

* Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO): 16 firearms seized and two individuals arrested.

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)