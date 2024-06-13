Western Visayas police seize P1 million worth of shabu in day-long operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas conducted a series of successful anti-drug operations in 24 hours, resulting in the apprehension of 10 individuals and the seizure of approximately 150 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P1 million.

These operations, which began at 6 a.m. on June 10, 2024, and concluded at 5:59 a.m. on June 11, 2024, targeted both high-value individual (HVI) and street-level individual (SLI) offenders.

Two individuals were classified as HVI, while the remaining eight were involved in SLI activities.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) played a significant role in the operations, conducting three successful busts and confiscating around P600,000 worth of shabu.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) followed closely with two operations, resulting in the seizure of approximately P400,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) also contributed to the success, conducting one operation and recovering P15,000 worth of shabu.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO in Western Visayas, lauded the operatives for their dedication and tireless efforts in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Congratulations on these remarkable accomplishments. Your efforts truly speak of your dedication and perseverance towards your duty," Wanky said.

He further emphasized the importance of continued focus and collaboration.

“I encourage you to maintain your focus and momentum in our campaign. Strengthen your collaboration and coordination with the different stakeholders to gather more information that might lead to the arrest of those who opt to engage in the illegal trade," Wanky added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)