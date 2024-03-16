WVSU to invalidate WVSUCAT 2024 due to compromised exam integrity

THE West Visayas State University (WVSU) administration, along with the Board of Regents, declared the cancellation of the WVSU College Admission Test (WVSUCAT) conducted on March 10, 2024.

This decision comes after preliminary reports indicated a possible compromise in the exam's integrity.

"There is reason to believe that the integrity of the examination has been compromised," said the university in a press release on March 15, 2024.

"Given this, the University will schedule a retake of the WVSU Admission Exam (WVSU AE) to be conducted on a date we will announce very soon and to be administered in identified testing centers covering the strategic geographical areas," said the press statement.

A retake of the exam will be held at various testing centers in different locations to make it more accessible for all examinees.

"While the administration has moved forward through this difficult decision, we assure the public that the ongoing investigation will continue to proceed to identify accountable individuals for this breach," said the press statement.

The university acknowledged the inconvenience caused by this decision.

"We empathize with the student examinees and their families for the inconvenience this has created. With that, we express our sincerest apologies," the press release continued.

WVSU emphasized its commitment to fairness and equity.

"Rest assured that the University stands by the principles of equity and fairness in handling its affairs. Conducting another examination will eliminate undue advantage for specific individuals who may have benefitted from the leaked examination items," the statement explained.

Examinees can expect to receive further information regarding the rescheduled WVSU AE via email from the Admissions Committee.

The university concluded the press release by thanking the public for their patience and understanding as the investigation into the compromised exam continues to identify those accountable.

The WVSU College Admission Test on March 10, 2024, had a record-breaking 20,925 test takers, surpassing the previous year's 18,630 participants. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)