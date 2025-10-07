Localized thunderstorms cause flooding in 23 Iloilo barangays

AT LEAST 23 barangays in Iloilo City were flooded on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, following localized thunderstorms that brought heavy rainfall across several districts, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

As of 6 p.m., the CDRRMO–Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management System (BDRRMS) Division reported varying flood depths ranging from two to 12 inches in affected areas across the city’s seven districts.

In the City Proper District, 11 barangays were flooded, including Yulo Arroyo (3 to 5 inches), Tanza Timawa II (5 to 12 inches), San Jose (3 to 8 inches), Tanza Timawa I (6 to 8 inches), Baybay Tanza (6 to 8 inches), Flores near Iloilo Terminal Market (6 to 8 inches), Rizal Pala Pala II near the gym area, General Hughes (6 inches), Jalandoni-Wilson (2 to 3 inches), Inday (2 inches), and Esperanza Tanza (3 to 5 inches).

In Mandurriao District, flooding was reported in Barangay Airport (1 to 5 inches) and Barangay Bolilao, Block 45 (2 inches).

In La Paz District, Barangay Divinagracia Zone 6 experienced flooding between 6 to 10 inches.

Molo District also had flooding in Barangay Cochero (Zones 1 to 3) and Barangay South San Jose (Zones 1 to 3), both with 6 to 8 inches of floodwater.

In Jaro District, Barangay Benedicto recorded 8 to 10 inches of floodwater as of 5:48 p.m., while Barangay San Isidro Zone 2 reported the same depth as of 5:50 p.m.

Arevalo District reported flooding in Barangay Sooc, particularly in Project 6, where floodwater reached 5 to 10 inches.

In Lapuz District, four barangays were affected -- Bo. Obrero Zone 1 (4 to 6 inches), Sinikway (Blocks 4 to 12, 6 to 10 inches), Don Esteban Zone 7 (8 inches), and Lapuz Norte, Sitio Sapa (6 to 10 inches).

The CDRRMO continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with affected barangays to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further incidents as weather conditions remain unstable. (Leo Solinap)