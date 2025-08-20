LTO 6 partners with police to fast-track motorcycle plate distribution

THE Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO 6) has partnered with the Police Regional Office (PRO 6) to accelerate the distribution of motorcycle number plates across key cities and municipalities in the region.

The initiative aims to clear the backlog of plates and ensure timely attachment to vehicles, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

LTO 6 Director Lawyer Gaudioso Geduspan II personally met with Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to formally request police assistance in the field distribution operations.

Joining Geduspan were LTO 6 Legal Officer Lawyer Jehan Miranda and personnel from the LTO Regional Law Enforcement Section-6.

Geduspan announced a program aimed at improving road safety and law enforcement by affixed number plates, thereby bringing government services closer to the public.

He said the program complements the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act by making motorcycles easier to identify, which will help deter criminal activity and enhance community security.

The partnership has the support of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon and LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Lawyer Vigor Mendoza II.

Under the agreement, PRO 6 will coordinate the deployment of police personnel to municipalities and cities where distribution activities will take place.

Police units will provide security, crowd management, and traffic control during the distribution, as well as coordinate with local police offices to ensure smooth operations.

Assistant Regional Director Jeck Conlu expressed gratitude to local officials for supporting the initiative.

“Partnerships with local government units are key to expanding the reach of LTO 6 programs and enhancing enforcement and public education at the community level,” Conlu said.

Ligan assured Geduspan of police support and promised to provide PRO 6 with a detailed schedule of distribution venues, dates, and logistical requirements upon police confirmation.

The agency also asked PRO 6 to designate a point of contact to allow the LTO Operations Division/New Registration Unit to finalize arrangements.

The collaboration underscores the government’s effort to bring faster, more efficient services to the public while promoting road safety and crime prevention in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)