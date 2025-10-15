M4.2 quake shakes Iloilo, suspends work, classes

A MAGNITUDE 4.2 earthquake struck 12 kilometers southeast of Guimbal, Iloilo, at 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, prompting the suspension of work at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol and face-to-face classes in several areas across the province.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake had a depth of 15 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity 4 in Iloilo City and Nueva Valencia, Guimaras; and Intensity 3 in Guimbal, Miagao, and Oton, Iloilo.

Instrumental intensities recorded were Intensity 3 in Nueva Valencia, Guimaras; Intensity 2 in San Lorenzo, Guimaras; Iloilo City; and the City of Bago, Negros Occidental; and Intensity 1 in Culasi, Antique, and the City of La Carlota, Negros Occidental.

Following the tremor, the Iloilo Provincial Government suspended work at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol to ensure the safety of its employees and visitors.

The Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) were tasked to conduct a thorough structural assessment of the building.

“We will be conducting a thorough assessment of the building’s structural integrity,” the Iloilo Provincial Government stated in its advisory. “Stay safe.”

In Iloilo City, Mayor Raisa Treñas also ordered a temporary halt to government operations to allow city engineers to inspect public offices and facilities.

“As protocol, we will first conduct a rapid assessment inspection through the Office of the Building Official, City Engineer’s Office, and Facility Conservation Office at City Hall and the Annex Building before employees are allowed to enter,” Treñas said. “We will wait for the team’s recommendation.”

She added that similar inspection instructions were issued to all schools in the city to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The Department of Education (DepEd), through Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ernesto F. Servillon Jr., ordered the immediate suspension of face-to-face classes in all schools within the first congressional district of Iloilo, from Kindergarten to Senior High School.

The directive was in line with DepEd Order 022, series of 2024, which authorizes localized suspension and immediate inspection of school buildings following disasters.

Treñas echoed this directive, urging parents, students, and school personnel to remain calm, alert, and cooperative.

“This approach demonstrates our priority for the safety of students and teachers while ensuring continuity in education,” she said. “We ask everyone to stay calm, alert, and cooperative with schools and government agencies.”

As of 8:08 a.m., local government units in Pavia, Oton, and Guimbal announced the suspension of classes at all levels due to the earthquake.

Phivolcs later clarified that the earthquake’s initial magnitude of 4.4 was downgraded to 4.2 upon further analysis.

The agency explained that “intensity” refers to the perceived strength of shaking and its effects on structures and surroundings, while “instrumental intensity” is measured by accelerometers installed in various locations.

No significant damage or injuries were reported immediately after the quake, but authorities urged continued vigilance as aftershocks were possible. (Leo Solinap)