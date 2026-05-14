Mabilog thanks Marcos for DILG appointment

JED Patrick Mabilog expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following his appointment as undersecretary for Public Safety of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a statement, Mabilog pledged to strengthen public safety systems and uphold integrity and accountability in government service.

Mabilog announced his appointment following his oath-taking ceremony, thanking the President for his trust and confidence.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence given to me by President Ferdinand ‘BBM’ Marcos Jr. through my appointment as undersecretary for Public Safety of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),” Mabilog said.

He also conveyed his gratitude to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto for their support.

Mabilog further acknowledged Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne “Jamjam” Baronda for her "unwavering faith" throughout his journey.

“I sincerely thank President Marcos for this opportunity to once again serve our country and our people. I likewise express my heartfelt gratitude to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla for administering my oath of office and his trust, guidance, and confidence,” he added.

“I also thank Executive Secretary Ralph Recto for administering my oath of office,” Mabilog said. “I am equally grateful to Congresswoman Julienne ‘Jamjam’ Baronda for her support, help, and unwavering faith throughout this journey.”

As the newly appointed undersecretary, Mabilog vowed to carry out his duties with diligence and a commitment to public welfare. He emphasized plans to improve safety programs and strengthen governance under the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas agenda.

“As undersecretary for Public Safety, I commit to work diligently, fairly, and faithfully for the best interest of the Filipino people,” he said. “I will dedicate myself to strengthening public safety systems, promoting integrity and accountability in government service, and supporting responsive and effective governance.”

Mabilog described public service as both a responsibility and a privilege, stating he accepted the position with humility and determination.

He concluded his statement with the message: “Service to humanity is the best work of life.”

In his new role, Mabilog is tasked with overseeing public safety concerns and supporting national programs aimed at improving peace, order, and governance across the country. (Leo Solinap)