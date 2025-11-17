Major anti-drug sting in Iloilo nets 1.8 kilos 'shabu'

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three repeat drug offenders and seized about 1.8 kilos of substance believed to be shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Aldeguer, Sara, Iloilo, at around 7:14 p.m. on November 15, 2025.

The suspects, all from Estancia, Iloilo, were identified only as alias Che-che, 37; her live-in partner, alias Takong, 34; and her brother, alias Toto. Police classified the three as a high-value individual (HVI) and street-value individuals (SVI).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the units involved and stressed the office’s sustained drive against illegal drugs.

“This operation reflects our firm commitment to disrupt drug networks and hold accountable those who continue to endanger our communities. These arrests send a clear message to repeat offenders and those who persist in illegal drug activities—there is no safe place for you in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

He urged the public to support campaigns by reporting suspicious activities to enhance community safety in Western Visayas.

The suspects had been under surveillance for nearly five months, during which authorities confirmed their alleged involvement in distributing illegal drugs across Iloilo Province.

Police said the group sourced its supply from Metro Manila before transporting it to several municipalities in the province.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) – Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit led the operation, supported by the Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, Sara Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas.

Recovered from the operation were 22 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and 11 knot-tied plastic bags of suspected shabu, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

All three suspects are detained at the Sara Municipal Police Station for documentation and the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The offenses carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death, with fines between P500,000 and P10 million. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)