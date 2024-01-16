Major drug bust in Iloilo City nets P1.7-M in 'shabu'

THE Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICPO-CDEU) apprehended two high-value individuals in Barangay Kauswagan, Iloilo City on January 15, 2024.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Jay-R and Ryan.

The operation, which began at 9:15 p.m., resulted in the seizure of 250 grams of suspected shabu with a street value estimated at P1,700,000.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving Iloilo City Police Station 1 (ICPS1), Iloilo City Police Station 4 (ICPS4), Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), and PNP Maritime Group (RMU 6).

Joint elements of the CDEU, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Antonio P. Benitez Jr, Chief of CDEU, ICPO.

Suspects recovered P8,000 buy-bust money, including a genuine bill, heat-sealed plastic sachets, possessions, knot-tied sachets, blue sling bags, dirty white pouches, transparent plastic sachets, Samsung and Techno Android phones, P500 cash, and a Red Honda Click motorcycle with an ignition key. The items were suspected to be shabu and were believed to be proceeds.

The suspects, both residents of Iloilo City, are currently detained at ICPS1, where they await further legal proceedings for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.