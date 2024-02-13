Major drug busts lead to 9 arrests, seizure of over P2M shabu

ILOILO City police successfully dismantled two illegal drug distribution networks, arresting nine individuals and confiscating over P2 million worth of illegal narcotics on February 12, 2024.

In the first operation, police arrested five individuals and confiscated P1,904,000 worth of shabu during a drug bust in Iloilo River Plains Subdivision, Barangay Lanit, Jaro, Iloilo City at 1:25 a.m.

The suspects -- alias Jomarie, Rufino, Jhon, Elner, and Antonio -- were arrested for selling illegal drugs to an undercover officer.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of several items, including a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu, 17 sachets, four knot-tied bags, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, praised the success of the operation.

"This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our police personnel," he said.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities by rooting out criminal elements and upholding the rule of law," Villaflor said.

The second operation, conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station 4 took place at 6:40 p.m. in Zone 4, Barangay North Baluarte, Molo, Iloilo City.

Four suspects, alias Aming, a 50-year-old male from San Roque, Jaro; Toto, 26; Greg, 33; and Glysa, 24; all residents of Barangay North Baluarte, were arrested by authorities.

Around 20 grams of shabu, with a street value estimated at P136,000, were recovered during the operation.

Also seized were one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu (buy-bust item), 11 additional sachets, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

Both groups of arrested individuals face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)