Makinaugalingon Press gains Unesco Philippines Memory of the World recognition

THE historic Makinaugalingon Press has been officially inscribed in the National Register of the Philippines’ Memory of the World program, a recognition conferred by Unesco to safeguard documentary heritage.

In a ceremony held on February 23, 2026 at the Ker Building, city officials, cultural workers, academics, and descendants of the press’ founder gathered to honor its vital role in shaping regional identity and documenting the social and political history of Western Visayas.

Unesco National Commission of the Philippines (Unacom) Secretary-General Ivan Henares and Professor Nick Deocampo, president of the Unesco National Commission’s Memory of the World Committee, led the conferment of the certificate, which was received personally by Pilar Martinez on behalf of the Makinaugalingon Printing Press.

Deocampo praised Makinaugalingon as a living record of public thought, debates, and aspirations, emphasizing that the inscription ensures its preservation for future generations.

This recognition highlights the press’s contribution to Hiligaynon language and literature, linking Iloilo’s documentary heritage with its earlier designation as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, two distinctions that together celebrate the city’s cultural memory through both words and flavors. (PR)