Man arrested for illegal firearm on Independence Day in Iloilo City

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm during a search warrant operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) in Barangay Jalandoni-Wilson, City Proper District, Iloilo City on June 12, 2025.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo, said the operation was part of the intensified anti-criminality drive coinciding with the nation’s 127th Independence Day.

“On this symbolic day of freedom, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to liberate our communities from threats brought by illegal firearms and lawless elements. Let this arrest serve as a stern warning that Icpo remains ever-vigilant in enforcing the law,” Legada said.

Personnel of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7, under the supervision of Police Captain Michael T. Tuburan, officer-in-charge, carried out the operation around 6:35 a.m., leading to the arrest of a suspect known as alias Dako, single and a resident of the area. Recovered from the suspect were one homemade caliber .45 pistol, break-type, single-shot, and three live .45 caliber bullets.

The suspect is now in the custody of ICPS 7 and will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

The Icpo reiterated its call for public cooperation in the fight against loose firearms and other forms of criminality to maintain peace and order in the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)