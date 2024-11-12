Man arrested in Iloilo City, P476,000 ‘shabu’ seized

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 arrested a resident in an anti-illegal drug operation, resulting in the seizure of a suspected shabu worth P476,000, on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the Icpo for its continued efforts in the fight against illegal drugs, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in their success.

“This accomplishment is one of the products of our strong collaboration and partnership with the community and other law enforcement agencies. With their help and support, we expect that we can identify those who still engage in illegal drug activity,” Wanky said.

The operation, held at around 10:30 p.m. in Barangay Yulo-Arroyo, City Proper, targeted a high-value individual (HVI) known as alias Gene, 47.

The suspect, a single male resident of Barangay West Timawa, Molo District, Iloilo City, was found in possession of 15 plastic sachets containing approximately 70 grams of suspected shabu.

The operation was backed by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), the ICPO Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

The suspect is currently in police custody and faces charges under Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)