Man nabbed with P1.4M shabu, firearm in Iloilo buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a 46-year-old married man tagged as alias JR during a buy-bust in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, resulting in the seizure of around P1.49 million worth of shabu and a firearm around 6:20 p.m. on May 18, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the successful anti-drug operation highlighted the importance of public cooperation in the campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“This accomplishment reflects the importance of strong community partnership. Rest assured that we will not relent in our campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms. With the continued support of the community, we will achieve our goal of a safer and more secure Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, officer-in-charge, with the support of the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and Iloilo City Police Station 10 – Station Drug Enforcement Team (ICPS 10 SDET).

Recovered during the operation were 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu weighing about 220 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P1,496,000.

Police also confiscated one caliber .38 revolver, four live rounds of ammunition, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items from the suspect.

The arrested individual is now under the custody of ICPS 10 pending the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

Data from the Icpo showed that from May 1 to May 15, 2026, police seized around 794.0164 grams of shabu with a total standard drug price of P5,399,311.52 in 28 anti-drug operations across Iloilo City.

The same operations also resulted in the arrest of 35 drug personalities as the Icpo intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign in coordination with various law enforcement units.

The Icpo said it will continue strengthening its operations against illegal drugs and firearms through sustained police actions and support from local communities.

The latest operation in Barangay Bakhaw forms part of the intensified anti-criminality campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) under Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan.

Authorities have yet to determine if the confiscated illegal drugs were intended for distribution within Iloilo City or nearby areas. Further investigation is ongoing to identify possible links and other persons involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police said all confiscated pieces of evidence will be submitted to the crime laboratory for examination and proper documentation to support the filing of criminal complaints against the suspect. (Leo Solinap)