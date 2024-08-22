Mang Inasal dominates Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

MANG Inasal, the top grilled chicken brand in the Philippines, has won six Marketing Excellence Awards 2024, showcasing its dominance in the industry with gold, silver, and bronze awards.

The awards night was held at Shangri-La the Fort in Manila on August 15, 2024.

“Our customers are the true heart of Mang Inasal. Every product we serve, every campaign we launch, and every moment of Unli-Saya we create is inspired by their love for our Ihaw-Sarap meals. These recognitions are dedicated to them, our loyal patrons, who fuel our passion and creativity,” said Mang Inasal president Mike V. Castro.

Among Mang Inasal's notable wins were:

* Gold: #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign (Excellence in Anniversary Marketing).

* Silver: Mang Inasal Creators' Circle (Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing), National Halo-Halo Blowout (Excellence in Customer Engagement).

* Bronze: MAS Juicy Campaign (Excellence in Integrated Marketing).

Allan C. Tan and the Mang Inasal Marketing Team were recognized with Bronze in the Marketing Leader of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year categories.

Mang Inasal was a finalist in 11 categories at the 4th Marketing Excellence Awards, organized by Marketing-Interactive and judged by top marketers nationwide.

The brand's success highlights its commitment to innovative marketing strategies and its ability to connect with consumers on a deeper level. (Leo Solinap)