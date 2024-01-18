Manggahan Festival 2024 preparations begin

THE Guimaras Provincial Government has started the preparations for another colorful and grand Manggahan Festival and 32nd Provincehood Anniversary.

Governor JC Rahman Nava convened the Manggahan Festival core group on January 17, 2024 to gather inputs for the 2024 edition of the festivities.

“Sustaining tradition, embracing innovation: Sulong Kabataan” is the theme for this year’s celebration.

Manggahan Festival 2024 is slated to take place from May 3 to 22, 2024.

A grand caravan, Imbukada, and opening of the Agri-Fishery and Eco-Tourism Expo will mark the series of activities for Manggahan Festival 2024.

Adding color to this year’s celebration are Miss Guimaras, Music Festival and Street Party, cultural and agricultural activities, sports events and other side events.

Manggahan Festival 2024 anchors on the objectives of fostering pride of Guimaras, boosting local green and blue economy, improving community relationship and partnership, and promoting tourism products and services. (PR)