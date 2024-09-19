Marcos boosts emergency health services with 51 new ambulances

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of 51 ambulances to the Local Government Units (LGUs) around Western Visayas, as part of his administration’s agenda to enhance the delivery of emergency health services at provincial, municipal, and city levels.

"Today, we take that to heart. With the turnover of 51 patient transport vehicles, or PTVs to our local government unit beneficiaries in Region 6 (Western Visayas) and the Negros Island region. Through this, we are handing over faster access to life-saving care. In delivering those services, every second matters, and these vehicles will ensure that help will arrive without delay. Because our work is about prompt action. Healthcare is about prompt action. Whether it is transporting patients from flooded areas during a storm, delivering medical supplies where they are needed most, these vehicles are a lifeline that bridges those vital gaps,“ Marcos said.

Under the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP), Marcos oversaw the distribution of 51 ambulances or patient transport vehicles (PTVs) with the goal of enhancing the healthcare delivery system.

"In the middle of a typhoon and other calamities, or in other such emergencies, our experience teaches us that swift medical intervention from rescue vehicles saves lives and makes a lot of difference. These state-of-the-art and reliable PTVs will provide timely and safe transportation of patients to and from medical facilities," Marcos said.

Each ambulance costs about P2.1 million and is equipped with basic medical equipment such as a wheelchair, oxygen tank, stethoscope, sphygmomanometer, blood pressure monitor, and stretcher as required by the Department of Health (DOH).

"This underscores the importance of the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program of the PCSO. Since July, as the GM has explained to us, 416 PTVs have been distributed to LGUs, beneficiaries from all regions except NCR. But the Office of the President has also approved a budget of P2 billion this year for the acquisition of 1,000 more PTVs to cover all cities and municipalities in the country," Marcos said.

Marcos emphasized the program's focus on providing medical transport vehicles to vulnerable populations in remote and underprivileged areas.

The distribution of ambulances also aims to enhance the emergency services to “vulnerable communities, geographically isolated or disadvantaged areas prioritized to immediately and safely transport the patients to and from different locations with most efficient access to places of treatment by land,” Atty. Marissa Medrano, Charity Assistance Department Manager of PCSO said.

The PCSO program also provided patient transport vehicles of government-run hospitals by ensuring timely and safe patient transportation to and from medical facilities.

Marcos distributed ambulances to LGUs in Passi City, with Negros Occidental province receiving 19 PTVs, Iloilo 18, Guimaras three, Antique seven, and Aklan four.

"It is part of the bigger picture where we are upscaling our preparedness and response to calamities and disasters at both the local and at the national level. We hope one day that every time, every town and city, let me change that. We do not hope one day. We promise one day every town and city will be equipped with fully operational PTVs and medical responders on standby," Marcos said.

The province of Capiz did not receive any ambulances as its LGU had already received them according to Medrano at Richmonde Hotel in Iloilo during the press briefing, on September 18, 2024, a day before the arrival of Marcos.

"Because at the end of the day, true public service is not just about showing up. It's about getting there on time every time with assistance ready to be given to those in need," Marcos said. (SunStar Philippines)