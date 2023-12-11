Marcos inaugurates 18th National Scout Jamboree in Iloilo

Photo by Philippine Information Agency-Western Visayas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the Chief Boy Scout of the Philippines, officially opens the 18th National Scout Jamboree at Camp Pintados de Passi, Barangay Sablogon, Passi City, Iloilo on December 11, 2023.

The Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP), through National Office Memorandum No. 24, series of 2023, announced a national event in March 2023, which will run from December 11 to 17 and attract around 35,000 scouts, scoutmasters, officials, and other guests.

The event occurs once every four years to gather both local and foreign scouts and scoutmasters, national and local officials, and others who were invited.

The theme, "Youth Engagement: The theme of the 2007 National Scout Jamboree, which is ‘Sustaining Relevance and Strengthening Resilience," intends to provide the scouts with a modern, stimulating, adventurous, safe, and fun place to learn, promoting their complete life participation fully as active citizens capable of improving their local environments.

Agusan del Norte Second District District Representative and BSP National President Dale B. Corvera has installed Marcos as the new Chief Boy Scout of the Philippines, coinciding with the grand opening ceremony of the 18th National Scout Jamboree.

After installation, Marcos recited the scout oath and law.

The President of the Philippines, as per Republic Act No. 7278 and Commonwealth Act No. 111, is the Chief Scout of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.

Marcos, in his speech, expresses his joy at rejoining the scouting of the past in a sentimental homecoming to his beginnings.

"I am very happy to join once again the National Jamboree of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, this time on the 18th National Jamboree. I have attended other jamborees when I was much younger together with my father. And so this is a familiar experience for me as I have been a Boy Scout for a very long time," he said.

Highlighting the significance of such gatherings, the President said, "This is very important as jamborees are the mother of all activities in our Scout life."

He emphasized the enduring legacy of the Scouting movement in the country, noting that Scouting plays a vital role in fostering camaraderie and leadership among the youth.

"With its unique blend of education, adventure, fun, Scouting continues to inspire our young people to become active and productive members of society," he said.

Encouraging the scouts to embrace the unique blend of education, adventure, and fun that Scouting offers, the President urged them to be positive agents of change.

"To our beloved Scouts, remember that you are here also to have fun and to have an adventure, but to learn also about the more positive agents of change of which you can be part of," he said.

Addressing the physical and mental aspects of scouting, the President added, "Make your body strong and healthy. Keep your minds keen and ever-conscious. Stand your ground, embody the Scout law, and heed the call of duty to God and country. These qualities will make you a good Scout. A good Scout makes a good citizen and a good contributor to our goal of building a Bagong Filipinas."

With a sense of national pride, Marcos Jr. officially opened the 18th National Scout Jamboree, concluding with a spirited wish of "Godspeed!" for the young scouts embarking on this adventure of personal and collective growth.

Camp Chief Passi City Mayor Atty. Stephen A. Palmares' ambition came true when the City of Passi hosted the 18th National Scout Jamboree.

Palmares expressed his excitement as he recalled his own Boy Scout dreams, adding, "Every boy scout's desire has always been to be a part of the largest Boy Scout of the Philippines event in the Philippines, and I, too, once dreamt of it."

"When I became the City Mayor of the City of Passi, I thought to myself that maybe one day I would be given a chance to hold such a historic event too," he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Palmares invited everyone to join in the celebration, stating, "Marking the beginning of this historic moment for the City of Passi, join me in showing you how the City of Passi creates a one-of-a-kind jamboree experience."

On December 10, a Multi-Agency Send-off and Turnover Ceremony was held at Passi City Hall for thousands of troops, including 1,146 Philippine National Police, 30 Philippine Coast Guards , and 30 Philippine Army, who were deployed to the 18th National Scout Jamboree. (SunStar Philippines)