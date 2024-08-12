Maritime director stresses professionalism, integrity

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Maritime Group Director Brigadier General Jonathan Cabal urged maritime police officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their duties on August 9, 2024.

During his first routine command visit to the Regional Maritime Unit (RMU) Western Visayas, Cabal emphasized the importance of performing duties with the utmost dedication and commitment.

“This is the time when we do our work professionally, guided by the principle that we have to respect human rights and the rule of law. We have the chance to serve, and we have the opportunity to make a difference. We give our utmost service by providing a safe haven or security to our countrymen,” Cabal said.

"Your actions reflect the entire organization," he added, stressing that by doing their jobs correctly, police officers will face fewer challenges and better serve the community.

"If you do things right, there will be no problem. Your intentions are pure, for the good of the people," Cabal said.

As part of the visit, Cabal led a ceremony recognizing and awarding outstanding personnel in Western Visayas.

Among those honored were Police Captain Reynaldo Bauden, Police Staff Sergeant Gabriel Romero, and Police Corporal David Mombay, who received merit awards for their exemplary performance.

Cabal also conducted an inspection of the Aklan Maritime Police Station located in Caticlan, Malay, Aklan.

The primary goal of his command visit was to evaluate the readiness of the maritime police and identify areas for improvement within the maritime units in Western Visayas.

This visit to RMU-Western Visayas follows his previous visits to Regions 1, 3, 4-A, and 5, as part of his ongoing assessment of maritime units across the country.

On May 6, 2024, he was appointed as the maritime group director following a turnover of office at Camp General Rafael Crame, Quezon City. He assumed the position from outgoing director Police Brigadier General Romaldo Bayting, who was assigned as area police commander of Western Mindanao. (Leo Solinap)